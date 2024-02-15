Rajya Sabha elections: Surat diamond merchant Govind Dholakia richest among four BJP candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Diomand king Govind Dholakia files his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls

Rajya Sabha elections: With a total declared wealth of Rs 279 crore, diamond merchant Govind Dholakia emerges as the wealthiest among the four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates who filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat on Thursday.

Among the candidates, BJP President J P Nadda reported assets worth Rs 9.36 crore in his poll affidavit. Apart from Nadda and Dholakiya, the ruling party nominated Jashvantsinh Parmar and Mayank Nayak for the February 27 election. None of the four candidates have any First Information Reports registered against them, nor are they facing any criminal trials, as per their affidavits.

Govind Dholakia assets

Nadda's annual income for 2022-23, as per his income tax return attached to the election affidavit, was Rs 24.92 lakh, while his wife Mallika's income for the same period was Rs 5.26 lakh. Together, their assets total Rs 9.36 crore. Nadda holds a BA and LLB degree.

Govind Dholakia, a 76-year-old diamond businessman from Surat, is the founder and chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports. He is Std 6th pass and reported an income of Rs 35.24 crore for 2022-23, with his wife's income at Rs 3.47 crore. Their combined movable and immovable properties amount to Rs 279 crore.

Jashvantsinh Parmar, 48, is a surgeon running a hospital in Godhra, Panchmahal district. According to his affidavit, his wife Kalpana is a lab technician. Parmar reported an income of Rs 1.38 crore for 2022-23, while his wife earned Rs 28.60 lakh. Their combined wealth totals Rs 14.98 crore.

Mayank Nayak, 52, holds a diploma in mechanical engineering and is engaged in business, according to his affidavit. His income for 2022-23 was Rs 17.77 lakh, and he and his wife own movable and immovable properties worth Rs 11.45 crore.

Rajya Sabha elections

The Election Commission announced the date for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states. The elections will take place on February 27 and the votes will be counted on the same day. The term of office of 56 members are due to expire on their retirement in April 2024.

According to the Election Commission's letter, nominations will start from February 8. The last date for nomination for Rajya Sabha elections was February 15. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on February 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations has been kept as February 20. Voting will take place on February 27 between 9 am and 4 pm and counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

