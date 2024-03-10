Gujarat: Police demolish illegally built Dargah, temples in Junagadh in late night action

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visual of police security

A Dargah which encroached a land at the Majwadi Gate in Gujarat’s Junagadh was demolished by the administration in a late Saturday night action, amid heavy police presence. The demolition operation began at around 2 am and concluded at around 5 in the morning. The area which was being shielded by around 1000 police personnel was barricaded 300-400 meters away from the spot of action and the movement of traffic was halted.

The dargah, which started being built near Majwadi gate about two decades ago, gradually kept getting bigger.

Efforts were made earlier as well to remove the Dargah which was built in the middle of the road after occupying it illegally. In June last year, a police team had reached the place to take action, but they were attacked by the local people, in which several police personnel were injured.



After the demolition of the Dargah, the police heightened the security in the town. The police are monitoring the situation to avert any untoward situation from arising.

Besides the Dargah, two illegal temples built in different places in Junagadh were also removed.

