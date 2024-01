Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat: A major fire erupts near Anjar, Kachchh.

In a tragic incident near Anjar in Kachchh, a fire broke out at the Kemo Steel Company, reportedly due to the company's negligence. As a result of a blast in the steel company's furnace, ten individuals sustained serious injuries, with four in critical condition. The severity of the injuries prompted their referral to a private hospital in Ahmedabad for specialised treatment.