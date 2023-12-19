Gujarat Congress MLA Chirag Patel resigns from Assembly, likely to join BJP | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@KATHIYAWADIII Chirag Patel, the Gujarat Congress MLA representing the Khambhat Assembly constituency in Anand district.

Chirag Patel, the Gujarat Congress MLA representing the Khambhat Assembly constituency in Anand district, has tendered his resignation, raising speculations about his next potential move. According to reports, Patel is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Patel's resignation was submitted to Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, leading to a reduction in the Congress tally in the Gujarat Assembly from 17 to 16.

The development took place on Tuesday, when Patel met Speaker Chaudhary in his official chamber to formally submit his resignation. Notably, his presence was accompanied by BJP Gujarat vice president Bharat Boghara, intensifying speculations and prompting discussions about Patel's potential shift to the BJP. However, Patel refrained from confirming his resignation or addressing the ongoing speculations.

Chirag Patel had secured a notable victory in the Khambhat Assembly constituency during the December 2022 polls, winning by a margin of 3,711 seats. This triumph marked a significant achievement for the Congress, as it was the party's first win in the constituency since 1990. During the 2022 elections, Patel defeated the incumbent BJP MLA, Mahesh Raval. Raval, who had been representing the constituency, faced controversy as he became entangled in an alleged sextortion racket during his tenure as an MLA.

Prior to meeting Speaker Chaudhary, Chirag Patel strategically avoided addressing questions about his resignation. Instead, he offered a vague response, stating, “Every Tuesday, it is a day for MLAs to put forth the issues of their constituency to departments concerned, and so I am here (at the Sachivalaya) today.”

The presence of Bharat Boghara, the BJP Gujarat vice president, during Patel's meeting with the Speaker has intensified political speculation about Patel's potential switch to the BJP. While such transitions are not uncommon in Indian politics, they often serve as significant indicators of the political landscape's fluidity and the ever-changing alliances between political figures and parties.

However, Patel's sudden resignation and the circumstances surrounding it have added a layer of uncertainty to the political dynamics in Gujarat.

The timing of this development, along with the lack of a clear statement from Patel regarding his political future, has further fueled the speculations. The potential switch of a sitting MLA from the Congress to the BJP could have implications for the political balance in the state.

As political analysts and observers await further developments and an official statement from Chirag Patel, the speculation surrounding his resignation and potential affiliation with the BJP continues to be a focal point of political discussions in Gujarat.

Also read | Surat Diamond Bourse inauguration symbolises 'Modi ki Guarantee', says PM | Know all about it