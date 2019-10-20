Who all will be exempted from Delhi's odd-even scheme?

Arvind Kejriwal's famous Odd-Even scheme is coming back to Delhi. From November 4 to 15, each day the scheme will be applicable for 12 hours starting at 8 am in the morning and till 8 pm in the evening.

Delhites are not unfamiliar from this scheme. Under Kejriwal, Delhites have experienced 2 spells of odd-even in 2016 and 2017.

The scheme was first implemented in Delhi starting January 1, 2016, aimed at improving Delhi's poor air quality.

Why was it implemented?

The Delhi High Court had directed the Centre and State governments to come up with comprehensive action plans to put a check on the capital city's "alarming" pollution rate, saying living in Delhi is like "living in a gas chamber". After this, Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi came up with this plan of Odd-Even.

Who all will be exempted from Odd-Even 2019?

President and Vice President of India: The President and Vice President of India will be exempted from the upcoming odd even scheme in Delhi. Prime Minister: Prime Minister of India can also travel around Delhi freely without any restrictions. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be exempted from Delhi's odd even scheme Governors of states, Chief Justice of India, Speaker of Lok Sabha, Union ministers, Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Leaders of Oppositions, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (Except Delhi). Persons with disabilities: Arvind Kejriwal has announced that persons with disabilities will be exempted from the odd-even scheme. Two-Wheelers: Two wheelers will also be exempted from the scheme by the Delhi Government. Ambulances: Ambulances will also be allowed to move freely in the hours when odd-even scheme will be implemented.

Ambulances will be exempted from Delhi's odd even scheme Vehicles carrying school students: School buses, vans and other vehicles carrying school children will be exempted from odd even and will be allowed to move freely without any restrictions. Women: The odd even scheme of 2019, like the version in 2016 and 2017, will exempt women from any odd even restrictions. 4-wheeler transport vehicles: Goods and commodities transport vehicles will also be exempted in the upcoming odd-even scheme. Supreme Court Judges: Supreme Court Judges will be able to travel without restrictions.

Supreme Court Judges: Supreme Court Judges will be able to travel without restrictions. UPSC Chairperson, Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners, CAG, Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Dy Speaker Lok Sabha. Lt Governor of Delhi Judges of Delhi High Court Lokayukta and other emergency services

Arvind Kejriwal and his Minister in the Delhi State assembly will not be exempted from the odd even scheme. Unlike previous versions of the scheme, CNG vehicles in Delhi will not be exempted as well.

A fine of Rs 4,000 will be charged for violation of odd-even scheme.

Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers will not be exempted from Delhi's odd even scheme

The first spell of odd-even scheme was responded positively by the Delhites. There was a general consensus in Delhi that not the scheme not only helps with the air quality but also with Delhi's long standing problem of traffic jams.