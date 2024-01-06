Fact Check: 'Jatayu' not heading to Ayodhya, viral video from another country turns out to be old

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENSHOT Fact Check on Jatayu heading towards Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple inauguration.

Preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya as the date for the inauguration of Ram Temple approaches. Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media, where it is claimed that the birds seen in the video are Jatayu and they have begun their journey towards Ayodhya. India TV team conducted a fact check on this video and it turned out to be three years old and from Lebanon.

What is the viral video?

A user named Shubham Hindu (@Shubhamhindu01) shared the video on social media platform X on January 3, 2024 with the caption 'Jatayu has started arriving in Ayodhya.' 'Jatayu Ayodhya' is written on the video with a bhajan playing in the background.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTVideo posted on X by a user

This 10 second video has garnered more than 2.5 thousand likes on X.

India TV did fact check

When our team came across this video, the first thing they did was to take out some keyframes. Then a reverse search was conducted on these keyframes on Google. During the investigation, the team was redirected to a Facebook post by a user named "البرارى" (Prairie). The post was dated December 11, 2021.

The caption, written in Arabic, read, " Himalayan Eagle... It is an Old World eagle, which belongs to the order of Raptors and Hawk family. It is a genetic relative of the European gray vulture and was once classified as a subspecies of the gray vulture. -was considered a subspecies. The Himalayan vulture is found in the Himalayas and the adjacent Tibetan Plateau and is one of the two largest species of Old World vultures, birds of prey. The average weight of the Himalayan eagle is 9 kg, but the eagle is available for Weight ranges from 8 to 12 kg, depending on circumstances. As for the Himalayan eagle's wingspan, it varies depending on the method used to measure it, and published measurements range between 2.6 m and 3.1 m. "

Along with this, the user has written in Arabic in the caption, "Himalayan Eagle... It is an Old World eagle, which belongs to the order of Raptors and Hawk family. It is a genetic relative of the European gray vulture and was once classified as a subspecies of the gray vulture. -was considered a subspecies. The Himalayan vulture is found in the Himalayas and the adjacent Tibetan Plateau and is one of the two largest species of Old World vultures, birds of prey. The average weight of the Himalayan eagle is 9 kg, but the eagle is available for Weight ranges from 8 to 12 kg, depending on circumstances. As for the Himalayan eagle's wingspan, it varies depending on the method used to measure it, and published measurements range between 2.6 m and 3.1 m. " (The caption has been translated and written)

Our team found this YouTube video. The title of this video is written in Bulgarian language and this video was uploaded on 19 December 2021. By now it was clear that the viral video is neither from Ayodhya nor from the present day.

Now we found out which bird is seen in the video. For this, when we searched with the help of Google Lens, we found that this bird is Eurasian Griffon Vulture and it is a very rare species in India. Hence it also became clear that the bird seen in the video is not Jatayu.

What came out in the investigation?

India TV's fact check made it clear that the viral video is neither recent nor from Ayodhya. This video is from some other country. Also, the video is uploaded on the internet from the year 2021.

ALSO READ | Fact Check: Amitabh Bachchan's condition is not serious, viral news turned out to be fake

ALSO READ | FACT CHECK: False claims link minor's beating in Haryana to Ram Mandir event | Know the truth here