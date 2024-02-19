FACT CHECK: Old video of Nihang Sikh confrontation with police revived amid farmers' protest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of an old video of Nihang Sikh confrontation with police revived amid farmers' protest.

A video depicting Nihang Sikhs wielding swords and clashing with police officers has resurfaced on social media platforms, falsely linked to the current farmers' protests near Delhi. India TV's Fact Check team has confirmed that the video dates back to January 2021 and is unrelated to the ongoing demonstrations.

Misinformation amid farmers' protests

The misleading video, circulating online with claims of recent events, has been debunked by India TV's Fact Check team. It has been circulating since January 2021 and was previously associated with clashes between protesters and law enforcement during the Republic Day celebrations that year.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of a video depicting Nihang Sikhs wielding swords and clashing with police officers.

Contextualizing the video

Reports indicated that Nihang Sikhs participated in a tractor rally organised by protesting farmers on January 26, 2021. The rally, heading towards Red Fort, encountered confrontations with police forces, resulting in casualties and injuries on both sides. Nihang Sikhs, adhering to tradition, are permitted to carry weapons and have been observed protecting demonstrators during protests.

Verification process

Through reverse image searches and investigation, India TV's Fact Check team traced the origins of the viral video. A post by Aaj Tak anchor Sudhir Chaudhary from January 27, 2021, and a video report by News18 Punjab/Haryana/Himachal corroborated the video's old date.

Image Source : INDIA TVA screenshot of India TV's Fact Check team traced the origins of the viral video.

Conclusion

While the exact time and location of the viral video remain unverified, it is clear that the footage is outdated and predates the ongoing farmers' protests. India TV urges social media users to verify information before sharing to prevent the spread of misinformation.

