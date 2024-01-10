FACT CHECK: Hrithik Roshan's video doesn't portray Maldives boycott | Know the truth here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of Hrithik Roshan's video portraying the Maldives boycott.

A video circulating online, claiming to depict Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan cancelling his Maldives tour in solidarity with recent boycott appeals, has been debunked by the India TV Fact Check team. The video, dated November 2023, actually captures Roshan announcing the cancellation of 'The Stars on Fire' Kuala Lumpur Bollywood concert scheduled for December 1, 2023, in Malaysia.

Multiple Bollywood actors have recently opposed the Maldives following derogatory remarks by three Maldivian ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his Lakshadweep visit. These actors suggested Lakshadweep as an alternative destination. Former Maldivian ministers also condemned the remarks, highlighting potential strains on relations and economic repercussions. The diplomatic tension fueled misinformation on Indian social media.

India TV did a fact-check

An X user, sharing the video with a "Boycott Maldives" hashtag, thanked Hrithik Roshan for his supposed decision. However, the India TV Fact Check team clarified that in the video, Roshan discusses cancelling his Malaysia trip, not boycotting the Maldives. He states, "Dear people of Malaysia, I was eagerly looking forward to being with all of you for the Stars On Fire Tour. However, considering the current challenges and out of deep respect for the well-being of the people in Malaysia, we have all decided to cancel this tour."

The same video message was posted on Heart-Art Productions' Instagram account on November 30, 2023. Malaysia-based news outlets reported the cancellation of Roshan's concert at Bukit Jalil National Stadium. The Star, on December 4, 2023, reported, "The Stars On Fire Tour was initially set to take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Dec 1. Tickets went on sale in October. On Nov 27, Yess Boss Group announced that the show would be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances."

Conclusion

Despite claims, Hrithik Roshan's verified social media accounts showed no support for "Boycott Maldives" at the time of the fact-check. The video and related claims are misleading, emphasising the importance of fact-checking before sharing information.

