FACT CHECK: Did the Chief Election Commissioner dodge a question on PM Modi? Here's the truth

Background
During the press conference, Ashlin Mathew from the National Herald questioned the Election Commission's approach to MCC violations, particularly regarding the ruling party. Mathew's query revolved around the perceived disparity in action taken against the opposition compared to the ruling party. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh shared the cropped video on Facebook, accusing the Election Commission of evading the journalist's question.
Fact Check
The India TV Fact Check Team investigated the viral video and uncovered that it had been edited. In the original live stream of the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar fielded questions from multiple journalists simultaneously. At the 58.26-minute mark of the unedited video, the speaker announced that Kumar would address 4-5 questions together. The reporters then asked their questions sequentially, passing the microphone.
In the uncut footage, Kumar responded to Ashlin Mathew's question from the 1.10.22-minute to 1.11.30-minute timestamp. Speaking in Hindi, Kumar addressed Mathew's concerns, emphasising that the Election Commission does not display bias in its actions. He explained that the Commission reviews complaints received during elections and takes action only when a violation is established, irrespective of the individual's political affiliation. Kumar reiterated the Commission's commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process.
Conclusion
The investigation revealed that the viral video was misleading, as it omitted crucial context. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar did not dodge the question posed by the journalist from the National Herald but addressed it during the press conference. The truncated video misrepresented the Commission's actions and led to false accusations of bias. It highlights the importance of verifying information before drawing conclusions based on edited content circulated on social media platforms.
