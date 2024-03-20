Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
  4. FACT CHECK: Did the Chief Election Commissioner dodge a question on PM Modi? Here's the truth

FACT CHECK: Did the Chief Election Commissioner dodge a question on PM Modi? Here's the truth

A video circulating online claims Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar dodged a question about alleged Model Code of Conduct violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The video, cropped from a press conference on March 16, 2024, suggests Kumar avoided addressing the

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 23:56 IST
FACT CHECK
Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of the claim that the Chief Election Commissioner dodged a question on PM Modi.

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar avoiding a question about alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The clip, truncated to 39 seconds, suggests Kumar sidestepped the query posed by a journalist from the National Herald during a press conference on March 16, 2024, where the Election Commission announced the general election schedule.

Background

During the press conference, Ashlin Mathew from the National Herald questioned the Election Commission's approach to MCC violations, particularly regarding the ruling party. Mathew's query revolved around the perceived disparity in action taken against the opposition compared to the ruling party. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh shared the cropped video on Facebook, accusing the Election Commission of evading the journalist's question.

Fact Check

The India TV Fact Check Team investigated the viral video and uncovered that it had been edited. In the original live stream of the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar fielded questions from multiple journalists simultaneously. At the 58.26-minute mark of the unedited video, the speaker announced that Kumar would address 4-5 questions together. The reporters then asked their questions sequentially, passing the microphone.

In the uncut footage, Kumar responded to Ashlin Mathew's question from the 1.10.22-minute to 1.11.30-minute timestamp. Speaking in Hindi, Kumar addressed Mathew's concerns, emphasising that the Election Commission does not display bias in its actions. He explained that the Commission reviews complaints received during elections and takes action only when a violation is established, irrespective of the individual's political affiliation. Kumar reiterated the Commission's commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

Conclusion

The investigation revealed that the viral video was misleading, as it omitted crucial context. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar did not dodge the question posed by the journalist from the National Herald but addressed it during the press conference. The truncated video misrepresented the Commission's actions and led to false accusations of bias. It highlights the importance of verifying information before drawing conclusions based on edited content circulated on social media platforms.

Also read | FACT CHECK: Misleading video circulates showing mass cheating in Uttar Pradesh, not UPSC | Check here

