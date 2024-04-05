Fact Check: Did AAP leader Sanjay Singh argue with police after release from jail? Here is the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check

India TV Fact Check: A video of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, who was released from jail on bail this week, scolding police officials is going viral on social media as a recent one. The video went viral after the AAP MP was released from jail on April 2 after the Supreme Court granted him relief in the alleged liquor scam.

What’s the truth behind the video?

The video being shared on social media dates back to 2021 and is being made viral with misleading context.

India TV Fact check

We undertook a reverse image search on some keyframes of the viral video which led us to a similar video which was uploaded by the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party in 2021 on Twitter (now known as X).

In the video on AAP’s X handle, Singh was seen arguing with the police after being denied permission to hold a Tiranga Yatra in Varanasi. The police official was also heard calling the yatra “illegal”.

A similar post was also found on the AAP’s official handle where it alleged that Singh was arrested by the police when he arrived in Varanasi to hold Tiranga Yatra.

Therefore, the viral claim turned out to be false.

ALSO READ | Fact Check: Did actor Ashutosh Rana appeal to vote for BJP? Here's the truth