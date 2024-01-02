Why are truck drivers protesting against new 'hit-and-run' law? All you need to know about it

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trucker drivers launch nationwide stir against stringent hit-and-run laws

Truckers' Stir: Truckers across the country have launched a massive stir against the new hit-and-run law under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, raising concern over its stricter jail and fine conditions.

The three-day nationwide protest has led to massive traffic jams on highways, creating inconvenience to the people. At some places, long queues were seen at fuel stations as people were seen rushing to refuel vehicles expecting a potential risk of facing fuel shortage due to the protest.

Why truckers are protesting?

The truckers are protesting against the stringent punishment in hit-and-run cases involving motorists under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which was passed in Parliament in the recently concluded Winter Session.

Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

All India Motor Transport Congress urges govt

The All India Motor Transport Congress asked the government to address issues raised during a nationwide agitation by drivers against stringent jail and fine conditions in the BNS for hit-and-run cases.

Protest poses potential risk of fuel, essentials shortage

Amid the nationwide protest by truckers, the stir can lead to a potential risk to petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders, and other essentials shortage as most of them transporting these items are on strike.

In one such scenario, vehicles were seen lining up at a petrol pump in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Motorists complained about the non-availability of fuel amid the protest by truckers against a provision in the new penal law regarding hit-and-run road accident cases.

Violence reported at some places

The agitation turned violent in some places in Maharashtra, with those protesting pelting stones at passing vehicles and clashing with police.

Speaking on the matter, AIMTC core committee chairperson Malkit Singh said, "We appeal to the drivers to maintain peace and uphold law and order. Our primary goal is to engage in constructive dialogue with the authorities to find a resolution that is fair and just."

AIMTC, truckers' umbrella body, had not issued an "official call" regarding the current agitation, he said.

It was a "spontaneous and widespread protest that has emerged across highways, resulting in road blocks and drivers refusing to ply vehicles," the AIMTC official said.

AIMTC to hold emergency meeting

An emergency meeting will be held by the AIMTC to determine the future course of action, Malkit Singh further said.

"The AIMTC expresses deep concern over the recent amendment imposing a 10-year imprisonment for drivers involved in hit-and-run cases. The AIMTC reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of drivers while seeking a balanced approach to legislative measures," Singh said.

"We call upon the government to open channels for dialogue and work towards a solution that addresses the concerns of all stakeholders," the AIMTC office-bearer said.