EXPLAINED: Why runs scored, wickets taken in ILT20 won't be counted in official T20 stats and records?

Follow us on Image Source : ILT20 X The ILT20 2024 kicked off with exciting games in Sharjah and Dubai

The International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 kicked off amid much fanfare with games in Sharjah and Dubai. Several big overseas players left their Big Bash League (BBL) and SA20 commitments midway to feature for their respective ILT20 teams since they offer more competent salaries. With the likes of David Warner, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Rovman Powell and Dwayne Bravo among who's who of T20 cricket playing the tournament, ILT20 has become a great business proposition, however, unfortunately for players, there's nothing more to it.

The trophies won, the runs scored or the wickets taken, nothing will matter as far as official T20 statistics are concerned. The centuries scored or five-wicket hauls, everything will just mean for the celebration and happiness for that day and self-satisfaction and will not be registered or added to career T20 stats.

As per the ICC guidelines, the T20 leagues hosted or organised by countries apart from full-member nations won't have a List-A T20 status and hence the titles, records and stats (batting, bowling or fielding), and number of matches for any of the players - nothing will be counted. Similarly, other leagues such as Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA or the Global T20 Canada and the T10 leagues around the world, are sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) but since they are hosted and organised by associate nations, they are not recognised as List-A T20s.

All these leagues are sanctioned by the ICC and hence are able to get the overseas players and their home boards allow NOCs for the same, but otherwise, they could be categorised as disapproved cricket and the players and even the fans could be liable for fines. Even the IPL franchises invested and have three teams and can get the players and have made the league marketable but for the cricket nerds, it doesn't matter.

The fans, however, which make or break a tournament, have been coming in numbers to watch the games in Sharjah, Dubai and now Abu Dhabi as well but as Laurie Evans said while leaving BBL midway, if the players are able to earn a living, the lack of official status might be a compensation they are ready to set off with.