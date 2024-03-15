Friday, March 15, 2024
     
  Electoral bonds data: BJP biggest beneficiary followed by TMC, Congress: Check party-wise list here

Electoral bonds data: BJP biggest beneficiary followed by TMC, Congress: Check party-wise list here

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, the Supreme Court had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2024 13:21 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV The Election Commission had made data on electoral bonds public.

The Election Commission on Thursday made the data on electoral bonds public. Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India had shared the data with the poll panel on March 12. The top court had given the Election Commission time till 5 pm of March 15 to upload the data on its website. 

The Election Commission has put the details on 'Disclosure of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI' in two parts. The parties that redeemed electoral bonds include the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and the Samajwadi Party, according to the data. 

According to the data, the Bharatiya Janata Party received funding of over Rs 6060.5 crore via electoral bonds, the highest amount among all political parties, between April 12, 2019, and January 24, 2024. The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) received Rs 1,609.50 crore through this channel, making it the second-highest recipient, followed by the Congress with Rs 1,421.9 crore. 

Electoral bonds to political parties:

 POLITICAL PARTY  ELECTORAL BONDS (IN CRORE)
 Bharatiya Janata Party  Rs 6060.50
 Trinamool Congress  Rs 1609.50 
 Congress  Rs 1421.90
 Bharat Rashtra Samiti   Rs 1214.70
 DMK  Rs 639
 YSR Congress  Rs 337
 TDP  Rs 218.90
 Shiv Sena  Rs 159.40 
 Rashtriya Janata Dal  Rs 72.50
Aam Aadmi Party  Rs 65.50
 Janata Dal-Secular  Rs 43.50
 Sikkim Krantikari Morcha  Rs 36.50 
 Nationalist Congress Party  Rs 30.50
 Jana Sena Party  Rs 21
 Samajwadi Party  Rs 14.10
 Janata Dal (United)  Rs 14
 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha  Rs 13.50
 Shiromani Akali Dal  Rs 7.30
 AIADMK  Rs 6.10
 Sikkim Democratic Front  Rs 5.50
 Maharashtra Gomantak Party  Rs 0.60 
 National Conference  Rs 0.50

DONORS TO POLITICAL PARTIES

Prominent figures such as steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel, Anil Agarwal's Vedanta, ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra, along with a lesser-known entity, Future Gaming and Hotel Services, were among the notable purchasers of electoral bonds, which have now been discontinued for political donations.

Future Gaming, previously under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in March 2022, procured electoral bonds worth over Rs 1,350 crore through two separate sets of companies. Among established corporations, Vedanta Ltd, led by Anil Agarwal, acquired electoral bonds worth Rs 398 crore, while Sunil Mittal's three companies collectively bought bonds valued at Rs 246 crore.

According to an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court by the State Bank of India (SBI), a total of 22,217 electoral bonds of various denominations were purchased by donors between April 1, 2019, and February 15 of the current year. Out of these, 22,030 bonds were redeemed by political parties.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court directs SBI to publish electoral bond data linking parties, donors

