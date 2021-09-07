Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MALLIKASHERAWAT Mallika Sherawat, Esha Gupta unmask their characters in 'Nakaab'

The trailer of web series 'Nakaab' has been launched. It is an investigative thriller directed by Soumik Sen and stars Mallika Sherawat, Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode in the lead. In the show, cop Aditi Amre (Esha Gupta) gets assigned to a high-profile death case of a prime-time television actress Vibha Dutta (Ankita Chakrobarty) who was very close to television czarina Zohra Mehra (Mallika Sherawat). Aditi's monotonous life turns upside down when she starts unfolding intricate details about the case.

Speaking about her character, Mallika said, "This series investigates the hidden nuances of a glamorous industry. I play Zohra who is an inspiring single woman at the apex of the media industry, but her character is mysterious. It's the kind of part I have never explored before and honestly I feel it's the role of a lifetime. 'Nakaab' has crime, drama, secrets, and scandals and is a complete entertainer. However, it was the fantastic mysteriously layered character written by Soumik that made me immediately take up the part."

As Aditi embarks on this journey with her senior, Pawan Bisht (Gautam Rode), she discovers a part of her own personality that she never knew existed within her.

Playing the role of Sub Inspector Aditi Amre, Esha Gupta said, "What pulled me towards playing this character is that it has immense depth. Investigative dramas or thrillers have been a personal favourite for me, and I found the backdrop of this story really interesting."

'Nakaab' will go live on September 15 on MX Player.