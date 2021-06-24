Loki new episodes: All you need to know before moving ahead with God of Mischief's time travelling events

Follow us on Image Source : DISNEY+ HOTSTAR Loki

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's journey of the popular anti-hero, Loki, further deepens with mysterious new developments as the God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston returns as the stubborn and mischievous title character. He is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron, Here’s why you shouldn’t be missing the time travelling set of events:

There’s more than one Loki!

The original Loki, who last featured in Avengers: Infinity War played a part in Odin and Frigga’s death, but his life came to an end as Thanos choked him to death in the Infinity War. There are, however, other versions of the god of mischief who have time and again created trouble for the Time Variance Authority by interfering with the timeline as revealed in the series’ episode 2. This means that throughout the Multiverse, there are multiple Loki variants – viewers are introduced to Lady Loki in Episode 2 which makes things more interesting!

The Storyline keeps getting better with every episode

Building on every new member and arch involving the Time Variance Authority, this series has a chilling cliffhanger after every episode with every new development. There's a lot to unravel with Loki and the series is doing a fantastic job of making this anti-hero type character into something a lot more layered that makes the story wind into events that are unexpected.

The Time Variance Authority has some inexplicable secrets

It's revealed in episode two that the TVA was a creation of the TimeKeepers, however, the latest episode says otherwise - which impacts Loki’s trust on Agent Mobius and has him questioning the truth. When Lady Loki talks about the devastating truth that they're all just Variants - the story dives into a level of secrecy that one cannot predict!

What is Owen Wilson’s role as Agent Mobius in all of this?

Owen Wilson's Agent Mobius recruits Loki to help the TVA hunt down another, more dangerous Loki variant who's been killing their agents from the start - at least, that’s the story we know till Episode 2. But his love for Jet ski’s and Josta, the Cola beverage - speak differently of his unique taste. While the story explains so far that Agent Mobius is TVA’s best agent, there’s a story to unravel on his origin which you cannot miss starting Episode 3.

Loki can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.