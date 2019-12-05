Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi to make digital debut with Operation Parindey

Sanjay Gadhvi shot to fame with his action-drama Dhoom.

Director Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom is making his web debut with a feature film titled Operation Parindey, a fictional account of one of the most controversial jailbreaks in the history of India. ZEE5 announced it's original feature film Operation Parindey, to be directed by Gadhvi, who helmed the first two parts in the Dhoom franchise.

Inspired by true events, the story is a fast-paced action thriller based on interesting events and happenings post-surgical strikes, a press release issued by ZEE5 said.

Gadhvi said he is happy to be working with the streaming platform. "What originally drew me to this story was that it is inspired by a true-life event. The cast that I got on for this film is perfect and extremely apt to play their respective characters. This film has a lot of depth and is challenging for me as a director, which is what drives me to take this forward. Hope you enjoy the film just as much as I am enjoying making it," the director said in a statement.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller will feature Amit Sadh as SP Abhinav Mathur in the lead. Slated for a 2020 release, the film went on floors recently and the crew will be shooting in Bhatinda, Punjab, and Mumbai.