Bollywood action drama to superhero thriller, new titles to watch on Amazon Prime Video this week

This week, catch up on the diverse and immersive selection of Indian and International titles across multiple languages and spanning genres on Amazon Prime Video. From standup comedy show LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse (Hindi)– 30th April to superhero thriller Without Remorse to Bollywood action drama Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, the week is a treat to cinema lovers.

Mumbai Saga (Hindi)– 27th April

This action drama is a fictional story of the duel between Amartya Rao (John Abraham) and Senior Inspector Vijay Sawarkar (Emraan Hashmi) that explores different tangents of hopes, aspirations, friendships and betrayals against the backdrop of Mumbai in the early 90s. However, most importantly, Mumbai Saga is a tale of the Bombay that it was and the Mumbai that it became.

Switzerland (Bengali)– 29th April

Good laughs with a share of emotional rollercoasters, Switzerland centres the storyline of a middle-class Bengali family that strives to save enough money to travel to Switzerland. Will they be successful in fulfilling their dreams?

LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse (Hindi)– 30th April

Hosted by Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi 10 of India's most entertaining and diverse comedians compete to keep a straight face while attempting to make their contenders laugh. In this 6-hour long comedy duel, the comedians who give in to the laughs get eliminated one by one, and the last one who manages to keep a straight face is crowned 'Last One Laughing'

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (English)– 30th April

Featuring Michael B Jordan, the Hollywood action thriller based on Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel revolves around the story of John Clark, a navy SEAL who sets out on a path to avenge his wife's murder only to find himself inside of a larger conspiracy.

Vakeel Saab (Telugu)– 30th April

Vakeel Saab is a story of a group of three young girls who cross paths with a stubborn, arrogant young boy and develop a connection that transforms them in ways they could not have expected. ‘Vakeel Saab’ is the Telugu remake of the Hindi blockbuster film ‘Pink’ and with a thrilling storyline and mindblowing performances, the movie promises to be a roller-coster ride of emotions, drama, and mystery.

The Handmaid’s Tale S4 (English)– 30th April

As the American television series, The Handmaid’s Tale returns with its fourth season. An exciting new season that cultivates travels with June and her fellow renegade handmaids who are seen hiding from the Eyes and who hope to hook up with the underground resistance movement known as Mayday.

Justice League vs. the Fatal Five (English)– 30th April

The Justice League battles the Fatal Five, (Tharok, Emerald Empress, Validus, Mano and the Persuader). Based on the characters created by Jim Shooter.

Chick Fight (English)– 1st May

When Anna Wyncomb is introduced to an underground, all-female fight club in order to turn the mess of her life around, she discovers she is much more personally connected to the history of the club than she could ever imagine.