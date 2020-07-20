Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ ANANDNTIWARI Bandish Bandits Trailer: Naseeruddin Shah's web series is perfect blend of Indian traditions seeped in music

Actor Ritwik Bhowmik says his upcoming romantic musical web series, Bandish Bandits, is a blend of Indian traditions seeped in music, and it narrates a story of love, ambition, and passion. The trailer of the show gives a glimpse of the idea.

"‘Bandish Bandits' has been a dream in the making. Working with stalwarts such as Naseeruddin Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha and Atul Kulkarni for my debut was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. The show is a blend of Indian traditions seeped in music that beautifully describes young love, ambition, passion, and family values in a simple, yet powerful manner," Ritwik said.

The trailer was released on the birthday of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Monday. Set in Jodhpur, the show tells the story of two young musicians, hailing from contrasting backgrounds. The trailer gives a glimpse of their story, as they search for their identity and break barriers with their music.

Actress Shreya Chaudhry, who will be seen in the role of popstar Tamanna, feels the show is a "heart-warming journey of music".

"Working with (director) Anand Tiwari has always been something I had wanted to do, so being part of ‘Bandish Bandits' is nothing short of serendipitous. I could not have asked for a better setting to work and learn more about acting, that too from some of the most talented and respected actors in India! I believe the show is a heart-warming journey of music and love and think it is something the audience would very much enjoy watching," she said.

The show follows the story of Radhe and Tamanna. Radhe is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather (essayed by Naseeruddin Shah). Tamanna is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India's first international popstar.

The 10-part Amazon Prime Video series also features Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tailang. It is created and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari. The show will go live on August 4.

Bandish Bandits Trailer

