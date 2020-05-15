Anushka Sharma is elated as 'Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai Paatal Lok', shares photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma shares a picture from her home screening of Paatal Lok

Anushka Sharma has shared a post on Instagram as her web series Paatal Lok begins streaming on leading OTT platform Amazon Prime. Visibly happy, she wrote: "Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai #PaatalLok. Go watch. Streaming NOW on Amazon Prime." Anushka Sharma has produced web series Paatal Lok starring critically-acclaimed ators like Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bannerjee among others. Directed by Sudip Sharma, the series also stars Gul Panag and Neeraj Kabi among others.

While Ahlawat has given critically-acclaimed performances in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Raazi, Commando, Vishwaroopam and web series Bard of Blood, Kabi is known for his nuanced performance in Talvar, Ship of Theseus among others.

The web series, which is getting positive reviews so far looks dark and impressive with the three loks mentioned metaphorically-swarg lok, dharti lok and paatal lok. Sharing the teaser of the web show, Anushka had written: "Dohri hai duniya, dohre hain yahan ke log, #PaatalLok yahi hai, kahin aur mat khoj. Trailer Out On May 5, 11:34am".

The official synopsis of Paatal Lok reads, “Filled with mystique, thrill and drama, Amazon Prime Video’s latest Original explores the dark bylanes of immorality. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.”

Paatal Lok is produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films. With this web series, the actress has ventured into digital production. For the unversed, Sudip wrote Anushka's 2015 film NH10.

