Watch Saath Nibhana Saathiya actual scene where Gopi Bahu tells Kokilaben 'rasode me kaun tha'

Thanks to the hilarious viral videos, we finally have the answer to the question 'rasode me kaun tha?' For those still living under the rocks, it all began when a mashup video of daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya's character Kokilaben's dialogue with Gopi Bahu and Rashi went viral on social media. It was created by Aurangabad based music producer Yashraj Mukhate and got the attention of various celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, apart from the producer of the show Rashmi Sharma. The video that gained over 5 million views and shows Kokilaben inquiring about Rashi's notorious act and trying to hear the truth behind the cooker blast from Gopi.

While everybody is talking about the hilarious video, a YouTube channel recently revealed what the actual dialogue exchange, between Kokilaben and her two daughters-in-law, looked like. The video shows Kokilaben maintaining her calm in the beginning. She confronts Gopi Bahu and asks her what happened in the kitchen before the cooker blasted. She got frightened looking at her rage and tone and revealed that it was none other than Rashi who was in the kitchen when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, Yashraj, in a recent interview with TOI revealed that he could not hold his excitement when the video went viral and the original Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel called him up for the same. He said, "I was actually working on some other project and made the mashup as a stress buster between work. I had not expected this mashup to go viral and receive so much attention from everyone in the entertainment industry!"

Sharing her experience with Rupal, he said, "She called up and said 'Main Kokilaben bol rahi hoon, Rupal Patel. And for a moment I couldn't believe it! I mean, over the years so many memes have been made on her character, yet she liked my work enough to ring me up in person and congratulate. I was overwhelmed."

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Instagram shared a picture of himself with a caption inspired by the viral video as he wrote, "Please bata do Rasode mein kaun tha."

Actress Gia Manek also expressed her views on the video going viral and told Spotboye, "When I saw the video for the first time, I was surprised and thought to myself ki aise scene ke saath kuch aisa bhi ho sakta hai. Aur itna viral bhi ho sakta hai. But I feel extremely grateful that I got an opportunity to be part of such a popular show and got to play an iconic character. Even after 9-10 years, scenes from the show are getting viral and that is a big compliment for me. I am enjoying this video immensely."

