Saath Nibhana Saathiya memes leave Twitterati ROFLing, Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel reacts on mashup video

Social media is one such place where anything and everything can go viral. The latest one in the list is a scene from the popular daily soap 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' that has been turned to a hilarious rap mashup video. It all happened by a music producer Yashraj Mukhate brilliantly tuned Kokilaben's dialogues into a song where she is seen asking who put an empty pressure cooker back on the gas stove. Ever since the video was shared, it gained momentum and Netizens started talking about not just actress Rupal Patel but also other actresses Rucha Hasabnis (Rashi) and Giaa Manek (Gopi Bahu). Looking at all the hype, it seems that after 'Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyu maara', 'Rashi ne khali cooker gas be kyu rakha?' has become the biggest question among social media users.

For those unversed, the scene from the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya was converted into a hilarious video by Yashraj who happened to be a singer-producer from Aurangabad. The video was also shared by the producer of the show Rashmi Sharma on her Instagram handle and left many TV actors chuckling. Have a look at her post here:

Meanwhile, actress Rupal who played the iconic role of Kokilaben in the show has now reacted to the viral video and said that the character was a milestone in her career and she's filled with proud that the video has gone viral. She told TOI, "My sister-in-law sent me a message about it. Later my co-actor, Rhea Sharma sent me the rap. My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how Yashraj got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later, I realised that it’s a rap and he has used my dialogues for it . I liked it so much that I asked a few friends for his number. I spoke to him and expressed my gratitude."

She added, "Only prominent characters or personalities become a subject of memes or caricatures, and I am proud that Kokilaben is one of them."

Have a look at the hilarious memes that have been shared by the people on social media:

#rashi puts cooker on the stove



Le channey: pic.twitter.com/tzbbmpJ5UZ — Sandeep Sahani (@Sandeep_sks2) August 23, 2020

My mom after i tell her about #rashi trending on social media.. pic.twitter.com/ARXDHIoPRg — 🤫 (@nahii_batauga) August 23, 2020

roses are red

violets are blue

take a break, take a spa

I'm one last time asking

RASODE ME KAUN THA#rashi pic.twitter.com/j01OvbjGcu — DoorDarshan (@Hum0urBeing) August 23, 2020

After being dead from years #rashi seeing herself in trending of twitter... pic.twitter.com/IoQkRrtLvU — LowCase (@white_hat_memer) August 23, 2020

Am i the only one who was concerned about the empty cooker on Gas 🤣 dhum tana na na na#rashi pic.twitter.com/fXw2F8tJL7 — Pragya Tiwari (@iam_pragyaT) August 23, 2020

Ok!!! Have a look on iconic cooker se chane khali kaise hue the🤣🤣🤣



Uff Drooling over Rashi ben#Rashi 😭👏🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yB4vZ7btb4 — NASHEELI KANIYA 💋🌹🦂🥂 (@Sushmitashar) August 23, 2020

On the professional front, Rupal these days is seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in lead roles.

