Udaariyaan actor Karan V Grover marries ladylove Poppy Jabbal, shares dreamy pic from Sikh wedding

Karan V Grover gets hitched with Poppy Jabbal

TV actor Karan V Grover, who is popular for playing the lead role in Colors TV show Udaariyaan has married fellow actor Poppy Jabbal in a traditional Sikh ceremony. As per a report, the couple wed in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of family and friends on May 31.

Karan shared a picture from their union. He is dressed in a cream coloured sherwani with a turban tied around his head. Poppy wore a similar coloured lehenga and completed her bridal look with a heavy choker necklace and a mangteeka. She further accessorized her look with floral kaleeras. She looked pretty in the getup and the couple makes for a beautiful pair as they sought blessings from families and the almighty before heading into this new phase of their lives.

Karan captioned his Instagram post, "MayDay‼️ MayDay ‼️ We finally did it. 31.05.2022 (sic)."

Poppy posted the same pic on her Instagram profile.

Many Tv celebrities congratulated the newlywed on getting married. Sudhanshu Pandey, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Shalini Kapoor, Nisha Rawal, Kunal Thakur, Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Maan, Ridhi Dogra and others shared loving messages on Karan and Popp's Instagram posts.

Poppy has featured in shows like Broken but Beautiful S1&2, Lost & Found and Puncch Beat 2 and Punjabi movies Uda Aida and Mahi NRI.