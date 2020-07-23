Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Twitterati elated after Jethalal, Babita ji, Bapuji and others return

Image Source : PR Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Twitterati elated after Jethalal, Babitaji, Bapuji and others return

Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah finally witnessed the telecast of new episodes on July 22. After the shooting came to a halt due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the fans of daily soap badly missed the cast as well as the fun that came along with each episode. When fans who were waiting for their daily dose of entertainment came to know about the resuming of the shoot, they could not hold their excitement and wanted to know when they will witness Jethalal and other members of the 'Gokuldham' society back on the screen. On July 22, the fresh episode of TMKOC was telecasted showing how anxious Dilip Joshi in the show becomes when he could not find his Bapuji. Despite all the efforts when he could not see him anywhere, he finally decides to break the lock of the society's gate. It is then Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar makes his entry and stops him from going outside amid the coronavirus pandemic. The latest episode garnered a response from everyone as there were many who shared how they felt after watching the same. In addition to this, the fans even made the hashtag #TMKOC one of the top trends on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Dilip Joshi, in an interview with TOI, shared his experience of shooting amid the crisis and said that he felt as if they were in a hospital. The actor told, "We have changed the entire process of shooting on the sets because it is not possible to shoot with so many people during this pandemic. We also have a huge technical staff and they also have to take precautions. They are sanitizing their hands, wearing masks. In fact, when we first started shooting post the lockdown for the first two days we felt as if we were shooting in a hospital as there was a strong smell of sanitizers around, everyone was wearing masks. We wondered how to do comedy. But I feel the situation is such that we can't do anything and we have to adapt to it. We try our level best that all this shouldn't harm the work and people should get entertained like before."

Previously, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, "As on the 10th of July, 2020 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has officially resumed its shooting for the show. And very soon we will be amidst you on your TV screens. Please do pray for us, the entire team’s well-being as you have for the past so many years and we too pray for your health and happiness. We have mustered a lot of courage and returned to the sets, keeping in mind that we have to follow the social distancing norms, wear protective gear and adhere to all the guidelines as advised by the Government. All we need now is your blessings and very soon we will be back to entertaining you, making you laugh and, bringing happiness and positivity in your lives."

The makers are making sure that each and everyone follows the safety precautions to keep coronavirus at bay.

Have a look at how fans reacted to the new episode on Twitter:

#TMKOC

Tmkoc to start new episodes

Meanwhile fans at tv pic.twitter.com/W8D1ypedqS — 💤💤 (@iamjitusrivas) July 22, 2020

#TMKOC : Main best tv show nahi hoon.



Le fans* : pic.twitter.com/dFqlwoxZVf — P A R T H ( 3 days ban ) (@PainKillerParth) July 22, 2020

After a long time during the lockdown I felt cheered up thanks to 🐐Jethalal epic return in an all new episode of #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah #tmkoc @AsitKumarrModi pic.twitter.com/1MDCcRDQle — Aparajit (@Aparaji22902067) July 22, 2020

#TMKOC

Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma back with New Episodes -



show lovers be like - pic.twitter.com/kg5IHUORmT — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) July 22, 2020

#TMKOC starts with song-

Chalo shuru kare break k bad.

Audience be like- pic.twitter.com/Jr98aMVoWB — BHUPESH JOSHI (@__sasta_memer__) July 22, 2020

#TMKOC



Still popatlal ki shaadi pending hone pe Gokuldham society wale be like:- pic.twitter.com/2z2n0Wsy5a — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) July 22, 2020

#TMKOC is back 🥰🥰😍😍. Laughing and Happiness is back😄😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HFQOBfnz2z — Prasanna Gangakhedkar (@PrasannaGangak1) July 22, 2020

Watching #TMKOC's



Old Episodes vs New Episodes pic.twitter.com/UeJAjqEXCs — Infoseeker AC (@Infoseeker_AC) July 22, 2020

