Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Good news for fans as new episode to go air on THIS date

Ever since the shooting of popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got suspended due to COVID-19 lockdown, fans have been eagerly waiting for their daily dose of entertainment. Their excitement increased when they came to know about the resumption of the shoot that began a few days back. Well now, just like many other daily soaps, the announcement of the date on which the fresh episodes will begin telecasting on your television has finally been announced by the makers. Yes, that's true! The members of 'Gokuldham' society will be back to entertain their fans from July 22. This is the final date that has been zeroed down by the makers on which new episodes of one of the highest TRP gaining shows of the country will begin airing.

A few days back the producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, "As on the 10th of July, 2020 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has officially resumed its shooting for the show. And very soon we will be amidst you on your TV screens. Please do pray for us, the entire team’s well-being as you have for the past so many years and we too pray for your health and happiness. We have mustered a lot of courage and returned to the sets, keeping in mind that we have to follow the social distancing norms, wear protective gear and adhere to all the guidelines as advised by the Government. All we need now is your blessings and very soon we will be back to entertaining you, making you laugh and, bringing happiness and positivity in your lives."

Check out the announcement of the new date here:

Previously while talking about the resumption of the shoot, actor Dilip Joshi who is seen as Jethalal in the show told TOI, Asit bhai called us and he took our opinion on the same. Even he was a little confused. At the end of the day, he is answerable for anything that happens on the set. Today’s was a very basic meeting. Abhi aur soch vichaar karenge, detailed planning ke baad hi start hoga. We are positive about it."

While actress Mummun Dutta who plays Babita Ji said, "Different people have different opinions regarding the situation but I definitely want to get back to work and resume a normal life. We all have done our part and stayed at home. But now we all have to look at the bigger picture too. With how the situation is currently, it is evident that we have to live with the virus until vaccines are available, just like we live with many other deadly viruses and bacteria. People cannot be under lockdown forever. It’s a good thing that things are opening up in phases. I will be happy to get back to work with as many precautions as possible."

Interestingly, the fresh episodes are beginning 6 days prior to the show's 12 year anniversary which falls on July 28. Ever since its beginning, the show has been capturing everyone's attention not just through its storyline but also interesting characters and a controversy revolving around Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayaben in the show. It has always remained on the top of the popularity charts and even during the lockdown period, it was just the next most-watched after Ramayam and Mahabharat when Sab TV plugged the old episodes.

