Shefali Bagga creates chaos in Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla & Vikas Gupta lock her in bathroom [VIDEO]

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shefali Bagga creates chaos in Bigg Boss 13 house

Bigg Boss 13 has been keeping viewers stuck to their TVs every night for one and a half hours. From Salman Khan’s regular dose of scolding to unlimited fights among the housemates, the show has been providing all the entertainment to the fans. It has also been topping the TRP charts every week. Just when fans though Rashami and Arhaan’s controversy has become old news, Shefali Bagga turned the house upside down.

Shefali Bagga got into an ugly fight with Vikas Gupta and Rashami Desai over the captaincy task where they were asking her to quit. Their fight got so intense that Rashami then broke the task property and Bigg Boss called off the task. Irritated Shefali didn’t let this go. Later in the night, the TV anchor by profession created chaos in the house and didn’t let anyone sleep.

The makers released a promo in which Shefali can be seen roaming around with a plate and a spoon and would make noise to wake the other contestants from their sleep. While Sidharth Shukla and Vikas Gupta try to stop her, she showers her anger on them. This leaves them with no other option but to lock her inside the bathroom. They wrap her in a blanket, lock her in the bathroom and go to sleep. Watch the video-

Well, fans can surely expect some drama when Shefali comes out of the bathroom. Talking of the drama, Shehnaaz Gill also creates ruckus in the house when her BFF Sidharth Shukla refuses to talk to her. In the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz will be seen trying out funny stunts to get a response from Sid. Check it out-

