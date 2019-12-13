Salman Khan bursts out laughing as Gutthi aka Sunil Grover enters Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar. Watch video

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar episode promises to be a laugh riot as Gutthi makes her comeback

This week’s Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Vaar promises to be fun episode. Sunil Grover aka Gutthi will be seen making away to the Bigg Boss 13. In the latest promo of the episode, Salman Khan is seen having fun time with Gutthi on stage and bursts out laughing. The promo starts with Gutthi making way to the stage with her famous 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan' putting an end to the fans’s wait to see Gutthi on-screen.

The character of Gutthi of became household name with Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma but ever since the show went off air fans have kept waiting to see more of Gutthi and looks like Bigg Boss decided to treat audiences with surprise.

The game of Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting day by day. Paras who was kept in secret room has made his reentry in the house. The reentry of Paras has changed the equation of the game when he exposes other contestants in front of the housemates. Paras slammed the housemates for sidelining Mahira and Shehnaaz Gill. He also confronts Aditya and tells him they can't be friends as he doesn’t trust him after what he saw from the secret room.

Paras also exposes Arhaan Khan in front of Rashami Desai. He tells the housemates how Arhaan told Shefali Bagga that Rashami was on roads with no money when they met, and it was him that helped her in moving forward. The statement by Arhaan irks Rashami.

Sidharth Shukla was also supposed to make his reentry in the house but reports suggest that his comeback was delayed after the actor was hospitalized because of Typhoid.

Talking about evictions this week, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Hindustani Bhau and Madhurima Tuli are nominated for evictions from the house.