Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  5. Bigg Boss 13 December 17 HIGHLIGHTS: Shehnaaz upset as Paras Chhbara choses Mahira Sharma for captaincy
Bigg Boss 13 December 17 HIGHLIGHTS: Shehnaaz upset as Paras Chhbara choses Mahira Sharma for captaincy

Shehnaaz Gill feels Paras Chhabra never supports her and takes the side of Mahira Sharma during captaincy inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

New Delhi Published on: December 17, 2019 22:50 IST
Another day began in the Bigg Boss 13 house with a bang. The day when the housemates had to choose their captain for which they had to fight in a task in which all of them had to tie the bell on the cat. What caught attention before the task and after it was Shehnaaz Gill's desperation to become the captain of the house. She was also seen getting upset over Paras Chhbar for never supporting her and taking Mahira Sharma's side. Missed your favourite show tonight? Here are the HIGHLIGHTS of what happened inside the house on December 17. 

Check them out:

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 LIVE UPDATES

