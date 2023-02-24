Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover has three advices for Delhi Airport; says 'It needs an overhaul'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHNEERGROVER Ashneer Grover has three advices for Delhi airport

Shark Tank India season 1 judge and former co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, has been making waves on the internet ever since he appeared on the show. Despite receiving a lot of love in season one, he chose not to participate in Shark Tank India season two. Yet, he manages to capture all of the internet's attention because he is quite active on social media and experiments with diverse content. He never backs down from publicly expressing his thoughts and opinions. Ashneer has now criticised the Delhi airport and given them a piece of his mind after having to wait for 30 minutes to enter the airport.

On Thursday, the business tycoon took to his Twitter handle to share his advice for Delhi Airport. He wrote, "Delhi airport @DelhiAirport T3 needs an overhaul ! 30 minutes to just enter airport is insane. Suggestions 1) Separate gates for international / business 2) 2 people at gate to check ticket / id (why 3 people check boarding pass between boarding gate and aircraft ? Move them !)."

He added, ''3) Please start flights to US / Canada / UK from Chandigarh Airport - Delhi airport is actually Punjab airport practically. All the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab daily to catch international flight is just waste of resources.''

After his tweet, Delhi Airport was quick enough to respond to him. The tweet read, "Dear Ashneer, We thank you for taking your time to share your experience and valuable feedback. Currently, DigiYatra is only deployed for Domestic travellers as per Govt. guidelines. We would like to apprise you that we have dedicated check points for Domestic & International passengers such as terminal entrance, security & immigration counters (or International passengers), available for business class passengers. "

For the unversed, Indira Gandhi International Airport is the largest and busiest airport in India. The airport is located in Palam, Delhi. It serves as a crucial global connection hub for India and the rest of the world.

