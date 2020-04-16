Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri and Hanuman aka Dara Singh's rare BTS photo will make your day

One good news amid the widespread coronavirus was the re-telecast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan on public broadcaster Doordarshan. Just like the old times, people of every generation got excited to see their favourite characters on the television screens. The impact of the show was so much so that the actors who played characters of Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman, and others were worshipped like the real Gods. Arun Govil (Ram), Dipika Chikhlia (Sita) and Sunil Lahri (Lakshman) are still cherished by everyone. With the show running again, people are getting excited to witness the different incidents which took place in the story.

One amongst those was the time when Lakshman gets hurts through the powerful arrow of Meghnath later which he gets unconscious. His life was saved by none other than Hanuman (the role which was played by Dara Singh) who brought 'sanjeevani booti' for his further treatment. Sunil has been quite vocal about the show's re-run a number of times but for Dara Singh's fans, it was sad that they could not know his feelings since he bid the world goodbye on July 12, 2012. However, an old BTS photo of the two stars surfing on the internet has left everyone excited.

It was shared by Sunil himself who remembered the time of shooting with the late actor. Taking to Twitter he shared the photo along with a caption that read, "Old memory with great human being very down to earth renowned celebrity across the world late Mr Dhara Singh Ji (Hanuman Ji) consider myself lucky to work with him."

Old memory with great human being very down to earth renowned celebrity across the world late Mr Dhara Singh Ji (Hanuman Ji) consider myself lucky to work with him pic.twitter.com/GEn96cgGZi — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 15, 2020

Further, some fans went on to ask him about his experience of shooting with Vijay Arora aka Meghnath and said, "सर विजय अरोरा जी के बारे में कुछ बताइए जिन्होंने मेघनाद का रोल निभाया था। उनके साथ आपका कैसा अनुभव रहा? उनकी मेघनाद कि भूमिका अत्यंत प्रभावशाली है।"

सर विजय अरोरा जी के बारे में कुछ बताइए जिन्होंने मेघनाद का रोल निभाया था। उनके साथ आपका कैसा अनुभव रहा? उनकी मेघनाद कि भूमिका अत्यंत प्रभावशाली है। — Bhanupratap Singh (@Bhanupratap1700) April 15, 2020

To this Sunil responded and said, "He was Very Nice human being gentleman great actor very down to earth."

He was Very Nice human being gentleman great actor very down to earth — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 15, 2020

Previously, when Sunil was asked about all the memes and jokes surfing on the internet, he told KoiMoi, "I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother’s children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It’s said that you are popular and that’s why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes."

Talking about throwback photo, one was shared by Sita aka actress Dipika Chikhlia on Instagram in which the full cast of the show can be seen posing for the camera. She captioned the same as, "The Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew ,sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ...barring Ravan almost all Were there ramayan#memorries#camera#nostalgic#1980#shivsagar#premsagar#ramanandsagar. Only wen we look back do we know what all we have left behind ....so many of the cast no more ...RIP to them all."

The re-telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat took Doordarshan to top of viewership. According to 2020 week 13 ratings, March 28-April 3 released by BARC, Doordarshan's weekly impressions were 156.48 crore.

Union I&B minister @PrakashJavdekar:



Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational



- One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am

- Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm pic.twitter.com/LKdHIdXVce — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 27, 2020

