Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar had to make Luv Kush episode after receiving a call from PMO

The return of Ramayana on Doordarshan has made the fans go down memory lane and know many interesting things about the show. From the truth of agnipariksha to Lakshaman's monologues, fans are again in awe of the mythological drama. Now that the Raavan slaughter episode is shown in the show, Ram and Sita's sons Luv-Kush episode has grabbed viewers' attention. Fans have taken to social media to appreciate Ramanand Sagar for depicting the birth of Luv-Kush in the most beautiful way. However, do you know that director Ramanand Sagar never wanted to make the Luv-Kush episode? Yes, it's true. The director wanted to close the show after Sita's return to Ram but he received the call from PMO and reconsidered his decision.

In an interview, Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar had revealed that the director did not want to make Luv-Kush chapter. He said that his father was a Ram devotee and when he learned that Lord Ram had abandoned Sita, he refused to believe it. He said that it was mentioned in scripture that since a washerman had abandoned his wife who spent a night on the other side of the village, Lord Ram also had to sacrifice Sita as she had come back from Lanka. Ramanand Sagar did not embrace this thing because he was a devotee of Rama and was not ready to believe that his Lord would ever sacrifice Sita for this reason. Because of this, he did not want to make the Luv Kush episode. He even told Doordarshan that he would make this part.

But the whole country was eager to know what happened after the agnipariksha. People were waiting for Ramanand Saghar to take the story forward after Ram-Sita had returned from exile. At the same time, Prem Sagar revealed that the Valmiki Samaj had come forward and they wanted him to finish the tale. Since Ramanand Sagar considered Valmiki his god, he agreed to make the chapter.

Also, Ramanand Sagar started getting calls from the PMO that he should bring the Luv Kush chapter to life, which further forced him to make episodes.

Ramanand Sagar then sought permission from the channel to make some changes in the Sita Vanvas episode. He said that as a Ram devotee, he cannot accept Ram's reason behind Sita's renunciation and there was no part of Luv Kush in Valmiki Ji's Ramayana. Then Ramanand Sagar prepared the Luv Kush episodes. However, he faced opposition. When the episode was ready, suddenly Dhirendra Brahmachari came there and he stopped this episode from going on air. On one side there was a telecast of 9 o'clock, on the other side was Dhirendra.

Viewers were eagerly waiting for the episode and witness the Luv-Kush drama on the small screen but Dhirendra Ji was not ready to let it go on air. Later, he agreed after some discussion and viewers saw the epic episode.

