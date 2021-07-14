Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BOLLYWOOD_WORLD05 Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Mehendi: Actress glows in pink in first pictures, videos from the ceremony

It's finally time for #Dishul wedding and the festivities have already begun. Singer Rahul Vaidya and his fiance had their Mehendi ceremony today and the pictures and videos from the same have gone viral on social media. The glimpses from the event show the bride-to-be getting her hands decorated with beautiful henna wearing a pink coloured outfit. Just today, she shared black and white glimpses of herself getting her makeup done and wrote, "So it begins." And now Instagram is filled with stunning pictures of the actress posing in front of a beautifully decorated background with floral pieces and #DishulWedding signage. Rahul and Disha's wedding is the talk of the tinsel town ever since the singe proposed to his lady love during Bigg Boss 14.

Have a look at the beautiful photos and videos from #Dishul's engagement here:

See Disha's picture which was shared by her on Instagram stories a while back:

Meanwhile, her friends throw a fun-filled bachelorette party for her and the photos from the same were shared by Disha herself on the photo-sharing application. The same caught Rahul's attention and dropped a loved-up comment that read, "My bride."

The two of them announced their wedding by sharing their invitation card on their respective Instagram pages on July 7. The Invitation card posted on social media read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

The two of them will be getting married in an intimate wedding ceremony which will be attended by just a few friends and close family members owing to Covid-19. The preparations began ever since the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up returned from the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11in Cape Town, South Africa.