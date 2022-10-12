Prince Narula's wish for Yuvika Chaudhary on their 4th wedding anniversary will rekindle your faith in love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRINCENARULA Prince Narula shares love-filled wish for Yuvika

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. Their love blossomed inside the Bigg Boss 9 house, and they continued their beautiful relationship. Later, they exchanged wedding vows in 2018 and have been smitten in love since then. Today, the couple completed 4 years since their wedding, and on the occasion, they took to social media and penned heartfelt notes for each other.

On Wednesday, the Roadies fame took to his Instagram account and shared a compilation video of their lovely moments together, which included glimpses from their wedding. Along with the heartwarming video, he wrote, "Happy anniversary baby @yuvikachaudhary pata nahe kya likhu 4 saal ho gai humare shadi ko or 4 saal usse phele toh total 8 saal ho gai hum dono ko sath , baby i sware humare masti main humare ladai main humare apne filmy duniya main humare pagal pan main humara kaam karne main ye 8 saal kaise nikal gai mujhe nahe pata chala . Bht up and downs dakhe hai humne humare rishte main kabhe ladai k time lagta tha nahe rehna ab sath kabhe itne masti karte hai ke duniya ko bhul jate hai humare apne duniya hai jo ke ap bolte ho ghar se bahar bhe chala karo main bahar agar jata hu toh bus kaam k liye Verna main ek ghar main apke sath reh kar pura pura din nikal sakta hu baby hum bht fight karte hai baki couples ke tarha kutto ke tarha ladte hai par pata hai best part kya hai hum kabhe dil se alag nahe hue or na hoge or agar kabhe asa hua na toh alag toh ho jai ge par jee nahe pai ge dono bec we both loveeeeee each other so much.(sic)"

He added, "Baby u r my super star kabhe kabhe understand nahe karta choti choti baato main naraz ho jata hai par vo tera haq hai main puri zindigi ladne ke liye Tayar hu par bus apke sath So I love you baby I can’t tell how much bec uske koi limit he nahe hai toh baby happpyyyyyy anniversaryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy i pray to god apko vo sab mile jo ap chate ho bec I know ur dreams or vo ek din pkaaa pure hoge chahe uske liye mujhe apne dreams chodne pade.(sic)"

Yuvika also took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful wish. Shea also shared a love-filled video. Her caption read, "No matter how tough life gets, no matter how nasty it becomes, but having YOU in my life as my life partner makes every hardship worth it! I fight with u because i want ur time not ur money! I kw u hv big dreams and for that i m standing behind u no matter wt . we are hardly together .but Without you, today’s emotions would be the scurf of yesterdays. Our wedding anniversary can be a momentary celebration, but our marriage is a lifetime one. Wedding anniversaries are not just about parties, music, gifts, and fun. But it is about the time, love, struggle, and hardships that we face together. Happy Anniversary to my dear husband! @princenarula(sic)."

For the unversed, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary tied the knot on October 12, 2018. They had a lavish wedding with several celebrities in attendance. The pair never fails to paint the town red with love, and they are referred as 'Privika' by fans.

