Ankita Lokhande announces debut film as lead actress opposite Randeep Hooda | Details

Ankita Lokhande is one of the most prominent celebrities in Telly Town. She rose to fame with her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta, and that made her a household name. Over the years, the actress has garnered unparalleled fame and carved her place in the television industry. In 2019, she made her Bollywood debut in a supporting role in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika. Later, the actress also starred in Baaghi 3 in a minor role. Now the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut as a lead actress in SwatantraVeer Savarkar opposite Randeep Hooda.

On Wednesday, the Pavitra Rishta fame took to her Instagram account and shared a black and white picture of herself breaking the news. In the picture, she looks adorable in a retro look. As she casts a faraway gaze, her expressions seem radiant with elegance.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "This news which I have been waiting to announce! My first film as a lead #Swatantryaveersavarkar & I cannot wait to start this beautiful journey. This wouldn't have been possible without you @officialssandipsingh. You have been my biggest support and the best friend one could ever ask for. Your journey has been commendable Producer Saab. Thank you so much @anandpanditmotionpictures sir for this opportunity And last but not the least @randeephooda, you're the most talented actor and now our director Saab."

As soon as she broke the news, several celebs and fans rushed to the comment section to hail the actress.

Speaking of the film, SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is written by Utkarsh Naithani and Randeep Hooda. The film is helmed by Randeep Hooda. Earlier, Mahesh Manjrekar was leading the project as a director. It is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, with producers Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, and Sam Khan, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Zafar Mehdi. SwatantryaVeer Savarkar will be filmed in Mumbai and London. The movie will be released on May 26, 2023, on the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar.

