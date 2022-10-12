Jimin's childhood photos to being a BTS superstar; how the singer has changed over the years

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jimin's childhood photos to being a BTS superstar

Jimin, who has been ruling the masses with his soulful vocals and hypnotic dance moves, is celebrating his birthday on October 13th. The singer has been the most loved and cherished member of the superstar South Korean band BTS. Lovingly called by various names including Baby Mochi and Ddochi, Park Jimin's journey to success hasn't been an easy one. He has witnessed many ups and downs, been through stages of insecurities, rejections and threats, and still has maintained to stand strong amid all odds.

Since childhood, Jimin was a 'dreamer boy'. He was highly influenced by watching cartoons and told his mother that he wants to be a swordsman and then a policeman. It wasn't until 9th grade that he realised that he wants to be a singer or a performer. To take his interest in dancing forward, the Busan boy started learning hip-hop and later enrolled in Busan Arts High school where he learned Modern Dancing. This is no surprise that he excelled as a top student.

Soon after Jimin started auditioning with many entertainment companies, he reached the Big Hit Entertainment and got selected. From there, his journey to stardom began. He left his family and friends in Busan and moved to Seoul.

Before making his debut, Jimin trained with all the other members to become idols. He transferred to Korea Arts High School where he ended up being classmates with BTS V aka Kim Taehyung. As a band, BTS made its debut on June 13, 2013.

Jimin has been a part of the band as a vocalist and dancer and has been much admired for the unique quality of his voice. In 2016, Park Jimin released two solo tracks: Lie and Serendipity from the albums Wings and Love Yourself respectively.

BTS Jimin's debut was actually the start of a new battle. The singer along with the other members struggled to find their footing in the early years. They not only second-guessed themselves, wondering if they will be able to make it to the top but were also sidelined coming from nothing. Eventually, their hard work paid off when people started noticing them and supporting their music.

Jimin has frequently expressed how proud he is of BTS for working hard and not giving up when things looked impossible. He said that being positive was the only way for them to go ahead. The singer said, "Wouldn't I make it to the end if I keep going? I'm thinking like that and working hard."

Not just the fans, the other BTS members RM, Jin, Jhope, Suga, Jungkook and V have also admired Jimin for his dedication. Today, when the world salutes him and the band for all that they have achieved, it has become all the more important for BTS to prove ARMYs that they deserve their love.

