Pavitra Punia 'overwhelmed' to be back on 'Baalveer Returns' post 'Bigg Boss' sojourn

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAVITRA PUNIA Pavitra Punia

Popular TV actress Pavitra Punia is excited to join back the cast of Baalveer Returns. In the last quarter of 2020, Pavitra was locked away in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant. She was subsequently evicted from the reality show and hence returns to the fantasy series. Her elimination from BB14 was announced after a task where all the contestants had to kick the pictures of the housemates by sticking them on the football, who they wanted to nominate.

Now, talking about the show, Pavitra said "It feels amazing to come back to 'Baalveer Returns' as I am very well connected to the show, the set, cast, and the creators of 'Baalveer Returns' are like family. So, of course, coming back to one's family is overwhelming and I am very excited to continue shooting for the show."

She will be back as Bhayrani Timnasa in the show. "Since Timnasa is back in the show, it is bound to have more drama and adventure. This time Timnasa will not be defeated by Baalveer, but will fight him, even stronger than before. But yes, this time the sequences and scenes will be packed with double power and the competition with Baalveer will be more exciting and dangerous," she claimed.

"Baalveer Returns" airs on Sony SAB.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia had been making headlines for their cute chemistry in the Salman Khan hosted show. In a BB14 Extra Masala clip on Voot, contestant Eijaz Khan professes all the reasons why his connection with Pavitra is so special, including why he can never stay angry with her. In an intimate conversation with challenger Kashmera Shah, Eijaz disclosed, “Pavitra ke sath mujhe lagta tha ke woh mere level ki baatein karti hai, woh zyada ladka banne ki koshish karti hai, woh mujhe bohot pasand hai. Woh sab cheezein bohot pasand hai, joh mein nahi hoon. Woh gaali galoch jaise karti thi, mein dekh ke kehta tha yeh kaise bol rahi hai? Lekin mujhe maza bhi aata tha."

He also expresses his feelings for Pavitra in front of Sunny Leone in the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode.

(Inputs from IANS)