Parth Samthaan pens emotional note as he reflects on his past three years; says, 'life had several challenges'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan on Tuesday took to his Instagram and shared a then vs now picture of him. The actor penned a long note reflecting upon his past three years. He explained the several challenges that came in between during the course of time. The actor mentioned that it was not a smooth ride instead 'a roller coaster' one.

He wrote in the caption, “A lot happened in these 3 years, starting with Kasauti and then buying your own house to losing my father and then Covid for all of us eventually, life had several challenges in these 3 years, and all I did was I kept going, kept pushing…yes it wasn’t a smooth ride .. a roller coaster infact .. but that’s how life will always be .. Unpredictable. always been grateful to the all the people who I worked with have had some great and beautiful memories … a big Thankyou and finally cheers to the future coz the journey has to continue."

In the pictures, Parth can be seen sitting at New York’s Time Square. Sharing another post the day before in his new haircut, Parth wrote a humorous caption, “New look in New York par wahi smile bcoz ghar ki kheti hhain”.

Parth is currently in the US. He keeps sharing pictures for his fans and followers from his stay.

Parth is known for his roles of Manik Malhotra in "Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan" and Anurag Basu in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay". His recent release is the action thriller web series "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu".