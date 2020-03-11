Parth Samthaan celebrates birthday on 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' sets

Wednesday, March 11, 2020
     
Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share pictures of his birthday celebrations from the sets with co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey.

New Delhi Updated on: March 11, 2020 15:27 IST
Television actor Parth Samthaan, who turns 29 on Wednesday, celebrated on the sets of the popular series, "Kasautii Zindagii Kay". Parth took to Instagram to share pictures of his birthday celebrations from the sets with co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey. The video featured a money-themed cake with edible currency. Parth captioned the image: "Let's eat money instead of stealing... #bellaciao #birthdaycake #lacasadepapel With @poojabanerjeee and @shubhaavi."

Let’s eat money instead of stealing 🤩🤩#bellaciao #birthdaycake #lacasadepapel With @poojabanerjeee and @shubhaavi 🤗

"Kasautii Zindagii Kay" is a romantic drama TV series that features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif.

The show is a reboot of the 2001 hit series "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", which featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.

