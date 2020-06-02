Naagin 3 actor Pearl Puri helps 100 spot boys amid COVID19 pandemic, transfers money into their bank account

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PEARL PURI Naagin 3 actor Pearl Puri helps 100 spot boys amid COVID19 pandemic

Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri turned out to be a real-life hero for 100 spot boys during the coronavirus pandemic. The daily wage workers have been the most affected by the lockdown and Bollywood celebrities as well as TV stars are trying their best to help them survive. After stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, TV actor Peral V Puri also extended the helping hand by transferring money directly into the bank accounts of 100 spot boys.

Talking to HT, Pearl said, "I recently received a couple of calls from spot boys, who were part of my TV shows and they shared that they were facing problems and tough situations due to this lockdown. I thought that there would be so many others like them from the industry. And I felt I should do whatever I can in my capacity to help. It felt like it was my responsibility to help them. So I asked for a list of spot boys, which included their contacts and bank details, and the list I received had more than a 100 names, that too from one particular production house. I immediately transferred money into their accounts, which is the least I could do in these circumstances."

He added, "We are all in this together and we have to look after each other. My heart weeps for them and I will always do whatever I can for people who are in need. I just hope this pandemic ends soon and we can get back to our lives. Till then please stay home and safe."

