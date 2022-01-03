Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DRASHTIDHAMI Madhubala fame Drashti Dhami tests COVID positive: Now accepting love and good food

Indis is witnessing a surge of COVID-19 cases from the past few days. Amid this, a number of Television, as well as Bollywood personalities, have also been infected by the virus. Adding to the list is the name of actress Drashti Dhami who on Monday took to her Instagram handle and announced that she has been hit by the third wave and has tested positive for coronavirus. Alongside the post, she shared a picture of everything that's keeping her busy during her quarantine period.

Sharing a post on the photo-sharing application, Drashti wrote, "Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food."

Have a look:

As soon as she shared the post, not just her fans but also her friends from the TV fraternity poured in get-well soon messages. Karan V Grover, Arjit Taneja, Dino Morea were amongst the celebs who wished Drashti a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, speaking about the list of celebs who have tested positive for COVID, it includes names of-- Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, his wife Jankee Parekh and son Sufi, Arjun Bijlani, his mother, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Delnaaz Irani and many others.

Coming back to Drashti, she was last seen in the web series 'The Empire' where she played the role of Khanzada Begum. Created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar, the period drama also featured Shaban Azmi, Dino Morea and Kunal Kapoor and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in August 2021.