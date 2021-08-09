Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ASHUKLA09 KKK 11's Abhinav Shukla reveals he is 'borderline dyslexic'; Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani show support

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla took to Twitter on Monday and opened up about being 'borderline dyslexic'. He also revealed that it took him two decades to accept the fact. He made this post after he revealed about it in the episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi that aired yesterday. He wrote, "I am borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So i will divulge more…its nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures don't embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled!

Sharing the screenshot of his tweet, he added on Instagram, "Yeah, numbers, alphabets, words confound me, i have difficulty remembering dates, names, relation of those dates to names et al. But I am exceptional at spatial ability. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in your car’s boot (Dicky). I will! I am good at a few things and bad at a few! And I am in a perpetual process of improving on things I am bad at!" Ekta Kaul said, "Rambo I have ADD.. so if you see me awkwardly smiling in a conversation, just know I am zoned out. But this condition Really helped me post marriage..Zoning out in my super power..."

Many celebrities from the television industry reacted to his post. Arjun Bijlani said, "All I know is ur a rockstar." Divyanka Tripathi commented, "What you are speaking about is a tiny blip in comparison to your vast list of abilities. You amazed me Abhinav with your knowledge about everything. You can hold detailed conversations about vegetation to space to human behavior! It was always comforting having you around. A balanced & unbiased friend/ person towards all. The world needs more people like you."

For the unversed, Dyslexia is a common language-based learning problem. People who have dyslexia usually have a harder time sounding out words and sight-reading. They may be inconsistent in spelling or writing a word correctly.