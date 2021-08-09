Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal gets nominated for entire first week, lands in verbal spat with Pratik Sehajpal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal gets nominated for entire first week, lands in verbal spat with Pratik

India's most popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT began streaming yesterday on Voot for the first time. As a part of the "Stay Connected" theme, the girls had to choose one guy to enter the house. Divya Agarwal was the second last contestant and Ridhima Pandit was introduced as the last contestant on the stage. However, in boys only Karan Nath was left, therefore host Karan Johar turned the table and left it on him to pick his partner between Divya Agarwal and Ridhima Pandit. The girls had to woo him and on the basis of which, Karan had to choose between them. He chose Ridhima Pandit over Divya.

After which, Karan announced that Divya has been nominated for the entire week. He also suggested him to focus on her game and impress the audience to stay in the house. The eviction process will take place on Sunday. The audience will decide if Divya will stay in the game or not.

Meanwhile, Pratik and Divya got into a verbal spat. Pratik accused Divya of not keeping in touch with him and despite that, she called him her companion. She also said that she doesn't need this show and he needs it. Divya lost her cool and abused Pratik which left him angry.

Apart from Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit and Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Milind Gaba, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed,Nishant Bhat, Akshara Singh and Muskaan Jattana are the contestants of the new season of Bigg Boss.

Starting today (August 9), apart from 24x7 access to the proceedings from Bigg Boss OTT House, viewers can catch the episodes from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm and Sundays at 8 pm. What’s more, in a historic first, the audience gets to decide the punishment for the contestants and direct the course of the show.

