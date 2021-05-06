Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKITAMBOLI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli all set for Rohit Shetty's show after brother's death from COVID-19

Just like many others, Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Nikki Tamboli is also bearing the pain of her brother Jatin Tamboli's demise due to COVID-19 complications. Her 29-year-old brother, whom she was close to passed away and ever since things have been difficult for her. Well now, it seems that she has finally gathered the courage to move forward with her life by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Taking to her social media, the actress shared that she is at a point in her life where her work and family are on the opposite ends. Nikki says that for her family always comes first but they have told her to chase her dreams and do what will make her brother the happiest. This is why she has agreed on doing Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show.

Nikki Tamboli penned an emotional note that read, "I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it. I am choosing khatron ke khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything. @colorstv @endemolshineind has been a backbone where I am today is because of them. I have been portraying myself to be strong in front of people but I know where I stand in my life & my family knows what I am going through, but as it’s said “The Show Must Go On.”

I m going for my brother, for my family and to overcome my fear where as I know there are hundreds and millions of people who are praying for my family & my brother & I am going to go achieve all of that with the support of my guardian angel my dada."

Nikki's brother had many health issues including pneumonia and tuberculosis after which he was admitted to the hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19 positive. She shared an emotional post, an excerpt from which read, "You gave no one a last farewell, Not ever said good bye, You were gone before we knew it, And only god knows why, A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died, We will meet again someday, I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth."

Nikki also tested positive for the virus in the month of March. Professionally, she was last seen in a music album titled 'Birthday Party.'