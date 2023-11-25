Viral: Karisma Kapoor cannot stop CRYING at Indian Idol performance dedicated to her grandfather Raj Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Karisma Kapoor on Indian Idol

Actor Karisma Kapoor will mark her appearance on the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 14. In the upcoming episode, the actor will be seen crying her heart out after a performance on her late grandfather and legendary Raj Kapoor. This weekend, contestants will pay tributes to the Kapoor family of Bollywood.

In the promo of the new episode, Karisma Kapoor can be seen sobbing as contestant Mahima sings the iconic song, Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan. Dressed like the legendary Raj Kapoor's character Raju from the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, Mahima's performance will also leave judge Shreya Ghoshal in tears.

As the promo progresses, Kapoor can be seen overwhelmed and finding it hard to hold her tears back. She says, "Ye gaane ke jo shabd hain is what we are. Jo bhi hum hain aaj is thanks to this great man."

Watch the promo here:

Soon after the video was shared by Sony TV, fans swamped the comment section with their heartfelt tributes and love for Karisma Kapoor. One fan wrote, "Beautiful Lady in the House." Another user commented, "What a stage. Both classy ladies Karishma & Shreya Together."

"Heart touching video," wrote the third one.

About Mera Naam Joker

Starring Raj Kapoor, Simi Garewa, Rishi Kapoor, Dharmendra, and others, Mera Naam Joker hit the silver screen in 1970. Bankrolled by RK Films, the romantic drama is to date second and last Indian film to have two intervals. It is one of the lengthiest films of Indian cinema. Mera Naam Joker took six years and it is said that Raj Kapoor put in his personal fortune in the film. The film won multiple accolades, however, failed miserably at the box office.

