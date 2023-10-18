Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Rajiv Thakur to Shoaib Ibrahim, CONFIRMED list of contestants set to rock dance floor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will air on SonyTV after 12 long years.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return with its 11th edition soon. The show is also making its return to its home channel, Sony Entertainment Television (SET), where its first season was aired. After moving to ColorsTV in 2011, the popular dance reality show will make its comeback to SET after a long gap of 12 years. The official Instagram handle of Sony on Wednesday shared motion posters of 10 contestants, revealing half of their identity. In these posters, contestants can be seen hiding their faces and fans start flooding the comment section guessing their names.

Check out some of these posters:

In this motion poster, a lady with blonde hair can be seen striking a pose. In the caption, the makers wrote, ''Time for an epic comeback! Guess karo yeh star kaun hai.'' TV actress Tina Datta in the comment section wrote, ''Urvashi.''

In the caption, the makers wrote, ''Kaun hai yeh mystery man jo nachaiga pure desh ko?'' Most of the users guessed him as Shoaib Ibrahim.

''Jhalak Dikhhla Ja ki grand entry mein yeh celebrity bhi shamil hai,'' the caption reads. Guess this celebrity.

''Kya aap hamare yeh celebrity ka naam bata sakte hai,'' the caption reads. While some users guessed him as Karan Johar, most of the netizens commented comedian Rajiv Thakur's name.

''Aapka wait yahi khatam hota hai! Lekin pehle hamare yeh star ka naam toh guess kijiye!'' the makers wrote in the caption. Almost every other user commented Anjali Arora's name, who made her film debut with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In the comments section of the above motion poster, netizens were divided between the names of Mahek Chahal and Sangeeta Phogat.

Fans find this motion poster an easy one to guess. Nearly everyone guessed Shiv Thakare's name in the comments section.

Shiv Thakare earlier participated in Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

