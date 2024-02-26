Ishqbaaaz fame Neha Lakshmi Iyer gets married to Rudraysh Joshii as per South Indian, Marathi rituals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ishqbaaaz fame Nehalakshmi Iyer gets married to Rudraysh Joshii

Seems like Ishqbaaz actors are on a wedding roll. Recently, Shrenu Parikh got married to her long-time boyfriend Akshay Mhatre. On the other hand, its lead actor Surbhi Chandna is also geared up for her wedding, which will take place next month. Amid all this, another Ishqbaaz actor Neha Lakshmi Iyer has tied the knot with her boyfriend Rudraysh Joshii. Recently, photos and videos of the actress's pre-wedding function went viral on social media. On Monday, February 26, photos and videos of Neha Lakshmi and Rudraysh's wedding were also revealed.

Neha Lakshmi became a South Indian bride

Neha Lakshmi Iyer and Rudrayash Joshi got married according to two rituals. First Marathi wedding and then secondly they got married as per South Indian rituals. The pictures of their South Indian wedding have been shared on social media now. Neha was seen in a blue Banarasi shade saree at the South Indian custom wedding. Neha completed her look with red bangles on her hands, a waistband around her waist, a forehead bandage, and a big nose ring, in which she is looking very beautiful. Whereas, Rudrayash Joshi was seen in a maroon kurta and white dhoti.

Marathi look of the actress

After the South Indian wedding, Neha Lakshmi Iyer got married as per Marathi tradition. During this, the actress was seen in a Nauvari saree. The actress looked great wearing a Nauvari saree with a heavy blouse. She has braided her hair, which is decorated with white mogra flowers. Neha Lakshmi Iyer completed her second look with glossy makeup and heavy jewelry.

Ishqbaaz gang spotted at Neha Lakshmi wedding

The entire Ishqbaaz female cast including, soon to be a bride- Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, and Mansi among others were spotted at Nehalakshmi and Rudraysh's wedding. The actor could be seen having fun in all the wedding festivities. They even shared several posts and fun reels on their Instagram handles.