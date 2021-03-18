Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY TV Indian Idol 12: Shilpa Shetty teaches Aditya Narayan and contestants yoga on sets | WATCH

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty will grace the sets of India Idol 12 this weekend. The actress will be accompanied by Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. The trio will be coming together on the show to promote their dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, which is set to premiere on Sony TV on March 27.

Shilpa, Geeta and Anurag will be seen having a good time with the judges and contestants at the singing reality show. After the spectacular performance of contestants, Sawai and Anjali will be singing Shilpa Shetty's hit songs Tujhe yaad na meri aayi and Der na ho jaaye. The actress will come on stage and teach some yoga asanas at the request of the host Aditya Narayan. She will be joined in by Ashish, Sawai, and Aditya as her students. Everyone will be seen enjoying themselves to the fullest.

Talking about his experience, Sawai said, "Learning few asanas from the great Shilpa Shetty was a pleasure for us. She was down to earth and sweet. She immediately agreed to teach us a few yoga poses which we can practise."

Shilpa looked breathtakingly beautiful in the navy-blue velvet top and loose pants. Her look was accessorized by silver jewellery.

Shilpa also made one interesting revelation on the show. The actress recalled how superstar Shah Rukh Khan taught her the trick to deal with lip-syncing during songs while shooting Baazigar in 1993. Shilpa opened up after contestants Nihal and Sayali performed the songs Aye mere humsafar, Kitabein bahut si, Chura ke dil mera from the film on the show.

"Baazigar was my first movie and I was very nervous but Shah Rukh was very sweet. He used to always calm me down and help me with the scenes. When we were shooting for the song Ae mere Humsafar and I had to lip sync the lyrics, I was not getting it properly. SRK being the gentleman he is, he immediately popped in and helped me with the lyrics and told me a technique on how to get the lip-sync on point," Shilpa said.

-with IANS inputs