Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Fire breaks out at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss sets, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at the sets of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai, at around 1 pm today. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put out the fire. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no injuries have been reported so far.

The reason of the fire is still unclear.

Meanwhile, the last episode of 'Bigg Boss' Season 15, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, aired on January 30.

Actor Tejasswi Prakash lifted the 'Bigg Boss' Season 15 trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs.

Further details awaited

-With ANI inputs