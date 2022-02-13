Sunday, February 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Fire breaks out at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss sets, no injuries reported

Fire breaks out at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss sets, no injuries reported

The sets of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss, in Film City, Goregaon caught fire on Sunday. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no injuries have been reported so far. The reason of the fire is still unclear.

Agencies Reported by: Agencies
New Delhi Published on: February 13, 2022 17:42 IST
Fire breaks out at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss sets, no injuries reported
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Fire breaks out at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss sets, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at the sets of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai, at around 1 pm today. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put out the fire. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no injuries have been reported so far.

The reason of the fire is still unclear.

Meanwhile, the last episode of 'Bigg Boss' Season 15, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, aired on January 30.

Actor Tejasswi Prakash lifted the 'Bigg Boss' Season 15 trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs.

Further details awaited

-With ANI inputs

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News