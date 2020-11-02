EXCLUSIVE: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actress Rupal Patel aka Kokila Modi opens up on her exit from the show

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RUPALPATELOFFICIAL Rupal Patel on her exit from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Rupal Patel aka Kokila Modi has been in news since a few weeks. First for her her ‘Rasode Me Kaun Tha’ viral scene which was turned into a rap song and later for the rumours that she is leaving the second season of the show.

Yes, reports have been doing the rounds that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Rupal Patel aka Kokila Modi has left the show. And now, the actress has finally opened up on her exit from the show. While speaking to India TV exclusively Rupal Patel said,

“My character Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 was just supposed to be there for a month. And this thing was very well known by the channel, the makers, my family and my co-stars. After one month when they asked me for an extension of 10-15 days I agreed and now I have finished my work. So, I haven’t left the show, my work got finished as it was a one month stint already when we started it.”

She further added, “I would like to give my best wishes to the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s desai family and all the characters. And I hope and pray to the viewers that they keep showing their love to the show’s second season just the way they did to the first one. I expect that every show should do good, since it is everyone’s hardwork which is involved. Therefore, I hope that after Kokila’s exit the viewers continue to shower their love on the show.”

On being asked that why she chose to work just for one month, Rupal Patel said, “In my entire acting career I haven’t worked on a monthly basis. But I did Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 because the viewers loved me and the first season of the show so much. So when I was approached for season 2 , I readily agreed to be a part of it as I wanted to show my gratitude to my lovely audience who have always loved me and have given me a lot of respect. Also, I wanted to show my gratitude to the channel Star Plus and to my show. And now I will gracefully exit the show meanwhile I’d like to thank the audience once again that they loved me in season 2 as well.”

Talking about her character Kokila Modi, Rupal Patel said, “I know Kokila’s character hold immense importance for me. It was a very strong character which stayed with me for 8 long years in season 1 and for a month in season 2. Now the journey of Kokila Modi has ended but Rupal Patel’s journey has not ended yet. I have been working and will continue to do strong work. I would like to add one more thing that during these tough times of COVID I have worked in two shows simultaneously which are Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 because I this is a way of showing my gratitude to everyone including the channel, the show and my viewers. I request audience to keep showing their love on me as I will be back with stronger roles.”

