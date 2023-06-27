Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim post first photo after welcoming baby boy; share health update

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOAIB IBRAHIM Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

TV stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently welcomed their first child after five years of their marriage. Dipika had to go through a premature delivery and the baby boy was kept in an incubator.

The Ajooni actor on Monday shared his first picture with his wife Dipika after the arrival of the baby. In the picture, the couple could be seen emotional as they caress each other's heads. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shoaib wrote, "21-06-2023 & The parenthood journey begins."

Take a look at the picture here:

Shoiab Ibrahim also shared the health update of both Dipika and the child on his YouTube channel. In his vlog, he said the child's health is improving and doctors are confident that he will recover soon. He continued that things are normal and getting better, however, the baby is not healthy completely and will be in the NICU for a few more days.

Sharing an update about Dipika's health, Shoaib revealed that she went through a C-section and is recovering. He also said no one from their family met the newborn yet except him and Dipika.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on June 21.

Speaking to ETimes earlier, Shoaib had said, "Dipika and I are blessed with a baby boy. But I won't be able to talk more than that. It's a premature baby in an incubator. So I want all of you to pray for the baby."

Dipika Kakar had a miscarriage last year and opened up about it in an interview. During a conversation with TV Times, she said, "That was the first time I had conceived, and the entire family, including me and Shoaib, were in a different zone altogether. We planned the delivery even though it was very early but it’s very natural, you start thinking about all of this. You start building expectations."

