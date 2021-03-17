Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Dance Deewane 3: Remo D'souza gets emotional as his health scare is portrayed on stage; Dharmesh breaks down

The dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 is going to have its grand finale on March 20th. The show will have Bollywood's popular choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'souza as the guest. This will be Remo's first television appearance after his recent health scare. The director-choreographer was left emotional as contestants portrayed his journey on stage and showcased how he dealt with the heart attack.

In the promo video released by the makers, Remo can be seen getting teary eyes as the performers paid tribute to him. In the beginning, the performance starts with the contestants dancing to the song Muqabala and then one of them is seen lying on a hospital bed while others are trying to revive him. After a while, a voice-over starts that says "Remo sir, jo croreon dilon ki hai dhadkan, unke dil mein bhi aayi archan (Remo, who is the heartbeat of crores of people, recently faced an issue with his heart)."

Remo could not hold back his emotions and said, "I think in my life, this is the first time, I have got emotional." Later on show's judge Dharmesh Yelande and host Raghav were also in tears. Dharmesh also remarked, "Bhagwan ko yehi pray karunga ke aage agar kuch ho, pehle mujhko ho, fir unko ho. Waha tak pahuche hi nahi."

Dharmesh considers Remo as his mentor since the two have been together since the days of Dance India Dance. The duo has worked together in several films like ABCD, ABCD 2, and Street Dancer. Dharmesh and Remo D'Souza have also been judges for several dance shows together.

For the unversed, Remo D’Souza was diagnosed with a heart attack in December last year. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital and underwent angioplasty. Dharmesh was present in the hospital at the time of Remo's surgery.